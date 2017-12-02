Parents Protest At Kolkata School After Girl's Abuse, 2 Teachers Arrested

After two teachers of a prominent private school in Kolkata were arrested on Friday evening for molesting a four-year-old girl, angry parents of other students are demanding that the principal also be arrested. Parents demonstrated outside the school this morning and also last evening. Till late last night, the principal and several other teachers were stuck inside the school building with the police at the main door to control angry parents.Two physical training teachers were arrested after they allegedly lured the girl into the school toilet by offering her chocolates and then sexually assaulted her."Dushtu Sir" or "Bad Sir" is what the child reportedly said when she picked out the photo of the two teachers from among many others.Parents alleged that there were no working security cameras installed despite the fact that three years ago, a six-year-old girl in the same school was sexually assaulted allegedly by a school bus driver."This is a big school, they take crores of rupees in donation but there is no surveillance. Not a single CCTV. How is that possible, especially after the same thing happened three years ago?" asked a parent. Another parent said last night that the principal should resign or be sacked.S Nath, the school principal said, "I can't say why the CCTV was not installed. We will do it by the end of this month," she said, adding, "We also need some time to find out what happened."Bengal's opposition parties -the BJP and the Congress - also protested outside the police station on Friday.West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that he is looking into the incident with "utmost seriousness"."I have no words to condemn the incident. Strongest punishment should be given to those responsible for the incident," he said.The child welfare committee has been asked to visit the school and the hospital where the four-year-old is admitted.