Man Threatens Doctor At Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Arrested

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been the cradle of protests over the rape-murder case (File)

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has been the cradle of protests over the rape and murder of a medic, over disagreements regarding the treatment of a patient, officials said.

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon by a doctor at RG Kar Hospital against a person who came with his relative to the hospital's trauma unit for treatment.

"The person abused and threatened the attending doctor with dire consequences over treatment of the patient. The on-duty police personnel detained him. The patient later left the hospital for treatment at another medical institute. The detained person was later arrested," a police officer said.

The police have started an investigation into the case which has been filed under Section 351(3)/132/79/54 BNS at Tala police station.

