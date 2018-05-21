Man Filmed Making Lewd Gestures At Woman Shopkeeper Held In Kolkata The shopkeeper recorded the man's actions on her cellphone and showed it to Kolkata police.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kolkata police held the accused after seeing the video footage on the shopkeeper's phone Kolkata: A man who allegedly made lewd gestures to a woman shopkeeper has been arrested in Kolkata, the police said on Monday.



The accused, a youth in his early 20s, entered the shop in Basdroni's Central Park area in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, when the woman shopkeeper was alone, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.



"Initially, he started asking about prices of different items and suddenly started making sexual gestures seeing the woman alone. The woman filmed the entire act on her mobile phone," the officer said.



Police today nabbed the accused from his residence in Sonarpur after going through the video footage provided by the woman.



The accused has been booked under different sections of the IPC.



"We are looking into the matter and trying to talk to the youth. We are also trying to find out if he was having any mental problem," the officer added.



