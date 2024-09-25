Kolkata Man Arrested For Filming Post Office Employee In Women's Washroom

The accused is a casual staffer of the General Post Office and a resident of Ultadanga, police said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested from the Kolkata General Post Office (GPO) on Tuesday for allegedly trying to videograph a female employee when she was inside the washroom, police said.

The accused is a casual staffer of the GPO and a resident of Ultadanga, they said.

"The incident happened around 11.50 am when the complainant was using the ladies' washroom of her office at GPO. The accused was trying to capture a video with his mobile phone through the door slit. He was caught red-handed by other staffers," a police officer said.

A case was registered at the Hare Street police station, and an investigation started, he said.

The mobile phone was seized, he added.

