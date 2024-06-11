Major Fire At Kolkata's Park Street Area, 15 Fire Engines Deployed

Park Street fire: No casualty has been reported so far.

A major fire broke out at the busy Park Street area in central Kolkata on Tuesday and efforts are on to bring it under control. No casualty has been reported so far.

The fire was first noted at around 10.45 am in a pub-cum-restaurant located at a multi-storey building at the busy Park Street crossing. Five fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and started operations to extinguish the fire.

As the intensity of the fire increased, more fire tenders were sent to the spot. At the time the report was filed, a total of 15 fire tenders were trying to bring the fire fully under control.

The state Fire Services Minister, Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and was seen supervising the entire fire-fighting process.

“Fortunately, no casualty has been reported so far. Those who were there at the building have been safely evacuated. Our prime target is to bring the fire totally under control. Later, we will investigate the reason behind the fire. We will also investigate whether the fire safety norms have been violated in any way or not,” Mr Bose said.

Traffic movement has been restricted in the area for the time being, which led to traffic congestion on the adjacent roads.

Fire services department insiders said that in all probability the source of the fire was the cooking gas cylinders stocked in the pub-cum-restaurant.

“After the fire is extinguished completely and the cooling process is over, officers from the forensic department will examine the spot to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said a department official.

