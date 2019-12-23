Team Of Protesters Attacked In Kolkata

A team of 10-15 people associated with an outfit called Feminists in Resistance was campaigning against the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata on Sunday, when a group of BJP supporters attacked them. 2 people have sustained injuries in the attack and have been admitted to a hospital.

The group of mostly women managed to catch one of the attackers; they handed him over the police at Jadavpur Police Station.

The group of anti-CAA activists had the permission to campaign in the Baghajatin area from 6:30 to 9 pm. Some of the activists were marching, others were on cycle rickshaws. Suddenly some youth showed up and told them to stop their campaign. "You have to stop it", they shouted at the protesters.

An altercation ensued when the BJP supporters suddenly started attacking the protesters.The police later arrived on the spot and took the protesters and the man away.

The protesters are filing the complaint about the incident at the police station.