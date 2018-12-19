Kolkata Man With Two Children Jumps In Front Of Train, Commits Suicide

All three were hit by the train and died on the spot, police said. (Representational)

A man committed suicide along with his two sons by jumping in front of a speeding train in West Bengal's East Bardhaman district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in East Bardhaman district's Masagram railway station in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"Rakesh Singh (28) jumped in front of a train at Masagram station, taking with him his two children, Ajay Singh (5) and Bijoy Singh (3). All three were hit by the train and died on the spot," an officer from the Kamarkundu GRPS said.

"Their bodies have been recovered and sent for autopsy. Primary investigation suggests the man committed suicide due to disputes with his wife and other family members," he said.

The police said that none of the family members have been called for interrogation as no complaint has been lodged in the case so far.

