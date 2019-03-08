Man Jumps In Front Of Moving Train At Delhi Metro Station, Hospitalised

Metro service was briefly suspended and the passenger was rushed to a hospital. (Representational)

A man in north-west Delhi allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at a metro station Friday afternoon, officials said.

"A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at GTB Nagar Metro station that was going towards Samyapur Badli station at around 1 PM. The passenger was sent to a nearby hospital," a DMRC official said.

The incident took place at GTB Nagar Metro Station of the busy Yellow Line that connects Samyapur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. Train services on the line were delayed briefly, they added.