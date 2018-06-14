As Football Fever Takes Over The World, Kolkata Gets Its Own World Cup

The trophy sandesh has Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ready for kick off on a football ground

When you say Kolkata, what comes to your mind first? The toss up is between fish and rosogolla, and of course, football. Now, all the favourites of Kolkata are coming together as curtains go up on the World Cup.

World Cups are on sale in the city's sweet shops already, made of Bengal's very own sandesh, a delicious mix of milk and sugar that always leaves you wanting more.

The replica of the World Cup trophy has been created by Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, which has made a name for itself with a sweet for diverse occasions.

The trophy sandesh is in a football setting. It towers over a lush green field with two big stars of the game Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ready for kick off.

"World Cup is a big event for us, so we have made these sweets in the model of Messi, Ronaldo, and the world cup itself made out of sandesh," said Sudip Mullick, owner of Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick.

Customers love it and are saying, so what if we can't get the World Cup Trophy, we can taste it.

Customers are loving the innovative idea

"It's a dream for all of us to hold the world cup trophy, so in our city of joy, holding the trophy made out of sweets and having it with the family while watching the games, it is really exciting." said Jawaharlal Sarkar, football fan.

As super stars clash in Moscow, fans are preparing for kite fights in Kolkata, with kites in colours of their favourite team's national flags.

The football World Cup is proving to be a bonanza for a kite maker in north Kolkata, who is a Brazil supporter and decided to monetize his passion.

"Earlier I used to play football, now because of my age I cannot play the game, but my works on these kites is just my token of respect for the game." said Ajit Dutta.

Kolkata's love for football is legendary but, with every World Cup, that love is scaling new heights.



