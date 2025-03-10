Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Nashik Flat Catches Fire During Fireworks To Celebrate Team India's Big Win

A fire brigade official said some people burst firecrackers on the road, causing the house to catch fire.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Nashik Flat Catches Fire During Fireworks To Celebrate Team India's Big Win
No person was injured in the incident. (File)
Nashik:

A flat caught fire after some persons burst firecrackers on a road near the house in Maharashtra's Nashik city to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final, officials said on Monday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday in College Road area here, they said.

Some persons burst firecrackers on the road, due to which the house caught fire, a fire brigade official said.

After being alerted, fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot. It took them around 30 minutes to douse the fire, the official said.

As the fire brigade personnel were busy in dousing the blaze, some youth, who had gathered to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory, climbed up the fire tender vehicle and started dancing on it, the official said.

Nearly 4,000 persons had gathered for the celebration, which posed obstacles in the fire-fighting operation, he said.

Later, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nashik, ICC Champion Trophy 2025 News, India Wins Champion World Cup
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now