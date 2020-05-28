Domestic Flight Operations Resume At Kolkata Airport After 2 Months

The first flight from Kolkata left for Guwahati at 6.05 am with 40 passengers.

Domestic flight operations in Kolkata resumed early this morning after a gap of two months due to the lockdown.Though domestic flight operations across the country began on May 25, they could not be restarted in Kolkata as the state was involved in relief and restoration work after Cyclone Amphan destoyed many areas of the state.

The first flight from Kolkata left for Guwahati at 6.05 am with 40 passengers, whereas 122 passengers arrived from New Delhi on Thursday morning, the airport said.

"Welcome Back Passengers! #KolkataAirport saw the arrival of 122 passengers from @DelhiAirport after two long months and 40 passengers departed to #Guwahati. Proper checks were followed and regular sanitization was carried out in terminal which was abuzz with passengers," it tweeted.

The airport will handle 10 departures, and an equal number of arrivals today, news agency PTI reported.

Domestic flight operations will resume at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal too.

The West Bengal government had recently come up with a set of guidelines for people arriving in the state. Passengers need to undergo health screening at the airport and submit a self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months, as per the advisory.

Arrangements for contact-less travel with social-distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official was quotied as saying by PTI.

With inputs from PTI