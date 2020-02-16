Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata's Rajabazar, No Casualties Reported

Fire officials were battling to douse the fire in the Chaulpatti area, officials said.

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in the Rajabazar area in central Kolkata today, officials said.

Twelve fire officials were battling to douse the fire which started around 2.10 pm in the Chaulpatti area, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or injury, official sources said.

There was no threat of the blaze spreading to adjacent buildings, they said, adding that a part of the stretch was cordoned off.

The incident disrupted vehicular movements in the area as traffic was diverted.