False Cases Being Filed Against BJP Workers In Bengal: Union Minister

Over 130 BJP workers have been murdered in Bengal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged (File)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that in West Bengal false cases are being registered against BJP workers.

He was responding to BJP national Vice President Mukul Roy being named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

"This is nothing new in Bengal that after doing injustice to party workers, false cases are made against them and they are put behind bars," Mr Shekhawat told news agency ANI.

"More than 130 party workers have been murdered in the state. We are not going to bend and be afraid. This will have to end," he said.

Mukul Roy has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal CID in connection with the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

Mr Roy, who was questioned on several occasions by the CID in connection with the case, was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CID before Ranaghat court in Nadia district on Saturday.

Mukul Roy was among four people who were named as accused in the alleged killing of Satyajit Biswas. However, the BJP leader had claimed that the allegations were levelled on the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Satyajit Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019. The incident happened when he was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

