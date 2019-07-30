Elderly Couple Found Dead In Kolkata House

The police questioned the tenants of the shops in the ground floor of the couple's house.

Bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from their residence in the southern part of the city's Netaji Nagar area this morning, the police said.

Dilip Mukherjee and Sapna Mukherjee were found lying in a pool of blood on the first floor of their two-storied building in Netaji Nagar area, Kolkata senior police official Murlidhar Sharma said.

The body of Sapna was found lying in a pool of blood near the door in the entrance of the first floor with a rope tied around her neck and a pipe inserted through her throat, while that of her husband was found on the bed inside another room, another officer said.

"The incident probably had happened last night. Going by the initial probe it seems that one or two person had entered the house. The house was totally ransacked. Our forensic team is examining the place," Mr Sharma said.

It seems that the two were smothered to death, however, the exact reason would only be known after the post mortem report, he added.

The police questioned the tenants of the shops in the ground floor of the couple's house.

The maid, who used to work for the childless couple alleged that some local promoters were making threatening calls to them to sell off their house.

"Both the couple were very well behaved and had nobody to look after them. But for quite some time there were people, probably promoters, who were threatening them to sell off their house. I do not know they were but the couple had told me about the calls," she said.

