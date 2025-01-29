UK Couple Died In Vietnam Villa After Drinking Contaminated Alcohol: Cops

A British woman and her South African finance who were found dead at a villa in Vietnam last month were killed after consuming a contaminated drink. According to People, Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinto Els, 36, were found dead in December last year. Their bodies were found in separate rooms at the Hoi An Silverbell Villa in Hoi An. The Vietnamese police now confirmed that the two died from methanol poisoning from contaminated alcohol after consuming tainted "homemade" limoncello.

According to People, Mr Els and Ms Otteson, who moved to Vietnam in February 2024, had gotten engaged three weeks before their deaths. On Christmas Eve, they ordered two bottles of limoncello from a restaurant and the next day they woke up with the "worst hangover ever". They tried to "sleep it off". Ms Otteson also contacted her parents via WhatsApp on Christmas Day to tell them about her hangover and that she was seeing "black spots" in her vision.

A "fantastic friend" called the couple and wanted to take them to hospital but they refused, according to Global News. "Sadly I think it was too late by then. Police forensics established the limoncello, which had been delivered, was the source," a source told the outlet.

Authorities said they collected several empty liquor bottles from the scene. They also stated that initial findings "showed no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies".

"The Vietnamese police have now confirmed that the cause of death was methanol poisoning, as verified by the autopsy results," Ms Otteson's parents said.

"Both Greta and Arno were experienced worldwide travellers. They found their perfect home and were incredibly happy with their life in Vietnam, planning for the future," her parents' statement continued.

"They were a loving couple with their life ahead of them. The tributes we have had from around the world are unbelievable. Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice," it added.

Ms Otteson's father said they were "so happy" that she picked Els. "He was such a lovely boy. Arno was a great musician, composer and lyricist," he said.

The name of the restaurant where the limoncello was purchased has not been revealed. No arrests have been made in the case.