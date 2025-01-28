China Zoo Sells Tiger Urine As A Cure For Rheumatism, Sparks Backlash

A zoo in southwestern China's Sichuan province has raised safety concerns by selling tiger urine as a purported treatment for rheumatism. The Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo, a popular tourist attraction, is offering bottles of "medicinal tiger urine" from Siberian tigers for 50 yuan (Rs 596) each, South China Morning Post reported. The bottles, containing 250g of urine, claim to have a therapeutic effect on conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and muscle pain.

The recommended application involves mixing the urine with white wine and applying it to the affected area with ginger slices. According to the zoo's instructions, the tiger urine can also be consumed orally, but users are advised to stop taking it if they experience any allergic reactions.

A staff member from the scenic area revealed to The Paper that the urine is collected from a basin after the tiger urinates, but it remains unclear whether the urine undergoes any disinfection process before being sold to customers. The staff member disclosed that sales of the tiger urine are modest, with no more than two bottles sold per day. In 2014, the zoo allegedly awarded tiger urine as a prize to celebrity contestants on an outdoor reality show.

A pharmacist from Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital has since come forward to debunk the medicinal claims surrounding tiger urine. The pharmacist, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that tiger urine has no basis in traditional Chinese medicine and lacks scientific evidence to support its purported health benefits. He expressed concerns that promoting unproven remedies like tiger urine not only misrepresents traditional Chinese medicine but also undermines tiger conservation efforts. The pharmacist cautioned tourists against using unverified substances, warning that they may exacerbate health conditions rather than alleviate them.

A traditional Chinese medicine practitioner has raised further concerns about the zoo's sale of tiger urine, questioning their authority to sell medicinal products. The practitioner emphasised that all medicines must undergo rigorous approval by government regulators, casting doubt on the zoo's legitimacy in selling tiger urine as a medicinal product.

Despite these concerns, zoo staff maintained that they possess a valid business license to sell tiger urine, although it remains unclear whether this license specifically permits the sale of medicinal products.

This unconventional remedy has sparked concerns among visitors and internet users. One user said, "I bought some for my dad out of curiosity, but have not seen any effect, so it is just sitting there."

Another commented, "Will the urine not spread bacteria? It is just gross to think about."