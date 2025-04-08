Video Of Chinese Zoo Celebrating Walrus' Birthday Is Too Adorable To Miss

We often come across videos of animals performing adorable antics on the internet. Now, a clip of a zoo celebrating a walrus' birthday is making the rounds on X. Did the walrus cut a cake? No, but he sure blew out the candle placed on the cake.

The video, reportedly captured on March 24 at Dalian Sun Asia Ocean World in Northeast China, shows the zoo staff celebrating the walrus' 8th birthday. The staff can be seen going all out to make the occasion special.

The animal's enclosure was decorated with colourful helium balloons. There was also a fish "cake" on the table, topped with a number "8" candle. In an adorable moment, a keeper covered the walrus' eyes to build the surprise.

Other staff members stood at the back, waving phones with flashing lights and singing "Happy Birthday". The walrus stared at the camera before letting out a whistling sound and blowing out the candle. Then, he was fed fish as a birthday treat.

The staff even toasted their drinks with the walrus' huge tumbler. Take a look:

The video gained a lot of traction. One user wrote, "This is wholesome."

Another added, "How can I send a gift to the walrus? C'mon!"

"Beautiful. We need to do this for everyone," read a comment.

"I just wanna know how they trained it to blow out the candle," remarked a user.

Last year, a video of a community celebrating an elephant's birthday went viral. The clip, reportedly from Tamil Nadu, showed the elephant adorned with fancy ornaments and garlands. The people around him sang the "Happy Birthday" song as the elephant waved its trunk in joy.