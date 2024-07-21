Watch: This Video Of Elephant Enjoying A Fruit Thali On Its Birthday Is Winning Hearts

People were quick to share their reactions to the video. (Photo Credit: X@AMAZINGNATURE)

We often come across adorable videos of animals enjoying their favourite treats - whether it's cute puppies drinking milk, cats being fed by their owners, or stray animals munching on food in the streets. These clips receive a lot of love and attention from social media users. Now, a video making the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a community celebrating an elephant's birthday. Yes, you read that right. Did the elephant cut a cake? No, but there was a special treat arranged for the animal.

The clip, reportedly from Tamil Nadu, shows an elephant adorned with fancy ornaments and garlands. As the people around sing the "Happy Birthday" song, the elephant waves its trunk in joy. In front of the elephant are two large trays filled with fruits and vegetables, including grapes, watermelons, pomegranates, carrots, and more. The elephant uses its trunk to lift and enjoy these treats while the crowd cheers and claps. The text attached to the video reads, "In India, they celebrate their elephant's birthday." Take a look:

People were quick to share their reactions in the comments section. One user provided details about the elephant, writing, "The elephant is named Akhila, and its 22nd birthday was celebrated at a temple in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Elephants are very intelligent, and you can clearly see that Akhila was delighted with the celebration, happily enjoying the fruits it was being fed."

A person wrote, "I would too! I celebrate my dog's birthday. Elephants are like family, and they're so intelligent that I'm sure they understand when it's a party for them."

"I wish I had an elephant so I could throw it a party," read a comment.

Did you enjoy this unique birthday celebration? Let us know in the comments!