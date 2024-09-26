Finland Zoo To Return 2 Giant Pandas To China Because They Are Too Expensive To Keep

Finland's Ahtari Zoo is prematurely ending its 15-year giant panda hosting program, returning Lumi and Pyry to China in November, eight years ahead of schedule. The decision stems from financial constraints, largely due to inflation and debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to BBC, the zoo spent approximately 1.5 million euros annually on the pandas' upkeep, exceeding the combined costs of all other species. Additional expenses included a full-time keeper, preservation fees to China, and imported bamboo, totalling over 8 million euros for their enclosure.

The agreement to return the pair was reached with the zoo's partners in China on September 20.

The Ahtari Zoo in Finland had high hopes that the giant pandas would draw in crowds to its central location, but unfortunately, that didn't quite pan out. Since the Covid pandemic, the zoo has struggled with declining visitor numbers, which, combined with inflation and rising interest rates, has led to significant debt.

The pandas were to be returned after 15 years but "our economic situation does not allow us to keep the pandas anymore" Ahtari Zoo's board chairman Risto Sivonen said.

Marko Haapakoski, curator at the zoo said, ''It's a good thing for the zoo because they were so expensive, but the pandas had been "doing well, so it's a pity. They're nice to work with."

Lumi and Pyry will undergo a month-long quarantine before returning to China.

A spokesperson for Finland's foreign ministry said the pandas' return was a business decision that did not involve the government, and that it should not impact relations between Finland and China.

Since 1949, China has strategically loaned giant pandas to foreign zoos to foster trade ties, strengthen diplomatic relations, and enhance its global image. According to AFP, an estimated 1,860 giant pandas remain in the wild, mainly in bamboo forests in the mountains of China. About 600 are in captivity in panda centres, zoos and wildlife parks around the world.





