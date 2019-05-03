Cyclone Fani: No Flights To Operate At Kolkata Airport From 3 p.m. Till 8 a.m. Tomorrow

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns and manages more than 100 airports across India.

No flights will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport from 3 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday in view of the cyclonic storm ''Fani'', which slammed into the Odisha coast in the morning, aviation regulator DGCA said.

On Thursday, the regulator said there would be no flights to and from Kolkata airport between 9.30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

A senior government official told PTI that the timings regarding the shutdown of flight operations at Kolkata airport have been revised after observing the progress of Cyclone Fani.

On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement, "Revised timings provided by AAI for Kolkata airport; From 1500 IST on 3.5.2019 till 0800 IST on 4.5.2019."

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns and manages more than 100 airports across India.

In a series of tweets, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Friday that all airlines must immediately respond to the concerns of passengers affected by Cyclone Fani.

"We are ready to offer help needed for the stranded due to cyclonic storm Fani. Control room, helplines are manned all times to assist affected passengers. All Airlines must immediately respond to the concerns of passengers," he tweeted.

Suresh Parbhu also said his ministry will work with the governments of the affected states to assist them in rescue and relief operations

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.