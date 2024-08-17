Cops Probing Conspiracy Angle Into Kolkata Hospital Vandalism: 5 Points

Sources said the police are trying to find out whether the mob had a clear intention of destroying the crime scene, which is the seminar room. The police were able to prevent the mob from damaging the crime scene despite being outnumbered and overpowered.

Sources told NDTV the police investigation is also looking into a possible attempt to lead to unrest by creating a situation where the police would have been compelled to use force during the peaceful protest by citizens at night.

Whether troublemakers had infiltrated the "Reclaim the Night" protest by citizens to create a larger unrest is one of the angles being investigated, sources said.

"We have to be restrained in our response. We cannot be using force just like that," Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said. "If a group of people indeed came with the intent to create trouble, give us a little more time, we will find it," he said.