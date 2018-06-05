BJP To Move High Court To Investigate Deaths In Purulia

The senior BJP leader was addressing a gathering at Maguria under Daspur police station area in West Midnapore district where three local leaders and panchayat members of the CPI(M) and another leader from the Trinamool Congress joined the party.
Two independent panchayat members also joined the BJP in presence of Vijayvargiya.
"We will soon move the high court, and the Supreme Court if needed, to know the truth behind the murders of two party workers in Purulia district," he said.
The two were found hanging in the district, where the BJP fared comparatively well in the recently held panchayat election, on May 30 and June 2.
The BJP leader alleged the two were murdered because of instigation by senior Trinamool Congress leaders.
The TMC leaders had denied any involvement of the party in the two deaths.
The police claimed that the second incident was a case of suicide.