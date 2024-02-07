Bengal Class 8 Student Drowns Class 1 Boy In Pond. He Wanted A Holiday

A class one student who went missing from a school in West Bengal's Purulia district was found two days later, dead in a pond near the school. An investigation has revealed the shocking murder of the young boy by his senior.

The class one student went missing on January 30, during the lunch break at a private school. After a massive search, his body was found in a secluded pond around 400 metres away from the school. The post-mortem revealed the child was hit on his head. When the cops started investigating the death, several clues pointed to the role of a class eight of the same school.

The police suspected that the eighth grader had been absent from school since the younger boy went missing. When he was questioned by the cops, he allegedly confessed to killing the boy. His reason was extremely shocking. The boy allegedly murdered the first grader because he wanted a holiday, and believed a death in the school would warrant one. The boy, a hosteller, wanted to go back home after getting a day off from school, Abhijit Banerjee, Superintendent of Police of Purulia, said.

The class eight student moved to the hostel a week ago and wanted to go back home, said the police. He allegedly took the younger boy to the pond, hit him on the head and threw him into the pond.

"The boy moved recently to the hostel and we did not see anything unusual and don't know much about him," Yudhishthir Mahato, a head teacher in the school said.

"It is clear from the probe that this boy is responsible. We initially thought that he died by drowning. But it later emerged that this Class 8 boy was missing after the break. The probe then revealed that he was involved," the headmaster said.