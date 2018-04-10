Bengal Panchayat Poll: Extended Time For Nominations Withdrawn State Election Commissioner AK Singh cancelled the poll panel's previous order, which had extended the deadline for filing nominations.

Share EMAIL PRINT Last day for filing nominations for rural polls was extended till today (representational) Kolkata: The West Bengal Election Commission today withdrew the extended deadline for filing nominations for the next month's panchayat election in the state.



State Election Commissioner AK Singh cancelled the poll panel's previous order, which had extended the deadline for filing nominations.



"It appears that there was no specific direction by the Supreme Court of India for extension of the nomination date. Therefore on perusal of all the papers and considering all the points, the Commission hereby recalls the said order and therefore rescinds the (previous) order," said the new notification issued by the State Election Commission, or SEC.



Although the last day for filing nominations for the rural polls, scheduled for May 1, 3 and 5, was yesterday, the SEC had extended it till 3 pm today on complaints that the opposition candidates had been prevented from filing papers.



According to the new notification, the State Election Commissioner received two letters, one from the special secretary of the state government and another one from the Trinamool Congress, citing legal infirmities in the previous order of the commission.



The West Bengal Election Commission today withdrew the extended deadline for filing nominations for the next month's panchayat election in the state.State Election Commissioner AK Singh cancelled the poll panel's previous order, which had extended the deadline for filing nominations."It appears that there was no specific direction by the Supreme Court of India for extension of the nomination date. Therefore on perusal of all the papers and considering all the points, the Commission hereby recalls the said order and therefore rescinds the (previous) order," said the new notification issued by the State Election Commission, or SEC. Although the last day for filing nominations for the rural polls, scheduled for May 1, 3 and 5, was yesterday, the SEC had extended it till 3 pm today on complaints that the opposition candidates had been prevented from filing papers.According to the new notification, the State Election Commissioner received two letters, one from the special secretary of the state government and another one from the Trinamool Congress, citing legal infirmities in the previous order of the commission.