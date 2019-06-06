Bengal Man Allegedly Kills Wife For Gave Birth To Girl; Arrested

Lakshmipriya Jana, 25, was killed on Wednesday night, says police (Representational)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district for strangulating his wife to death after she gave birth to a girl child, the police said today.

"Lakshmipriya Jana, 25, was killed on Wednesday night. Her husband Shintu Jana has been held for interrogation," a police officer said.

The victim's family has lodged a complaint mentioning domestic violence, repeated harassment over dowry and also about giving birth to a girl child, the officer added.

