Massive Factory Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at a factory on Tangra Christopher Road in central Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, enveloping the building complex in tall flames.

The blaze is believed to have spread rapidly due to the storage of combustible material at the factory.

As thick black smoke billowed out from the site of the fire, ten fire engines arrived to control the blaze. Due to congestion and narrow roads, the fire engines initially struggled to enter the area. Operations to douse the fire are presently underway.

No one was injured in the incident, said officials.