At Least 50 Huts Burnt In 2 Fire Incidents In Bengal On Diwali Day

Several huts burnt after fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally, New Town.

Around 50 shanties in New Town area near Kolkata and Purba Bardhaman district were burnt in two incidents of fire on the day of Kali puja and Diwali on Saturday, officials said.

Three persons were injured in the fire at a village in Purba Bardhaman while no casualty was reported in the fire that broke out at Gauranga Nagar locality in New Town.

Two fire engines doused the fire in Gauranga Nagar within 30 minutes after it was reported at around 6.30 pm but around 30 shanties were burnt by that time, a fire official said.

Asked whether it was caused by fireworks, he said, "The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained."

The Calcutta High Court had last week banned the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 huts were burnt when a fire broke out at Kailashpur village under Kankuria gram panchayat, officials in Purba Bardhaman district said.

Two fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire, which originated from the kitchen of a house and spread to other dwellings.

Three persons suffered burn injuries as they tried to save their belongings from the fire, the officials said.

One of them was admitted to a hospital, while the other two were discharged after first aid.