At Friend's Birthday Party, Kolkata Woman Raped After Everyone Slept: Police

The incident took place at Jadavpur in the south Kolkata on Sunday and the woman, a resident of Beliaghata in the eastern part of the city, had stayed back at her friend's place in the night, a police officer investigating the case, said.
As per the woman's complaints lodged at Beliaghata and Jadavpur police stations, she was raped by the accused towards the end of the night when everybody were either sleeping or were intoxicated.
"We have arrested the accused and waiting for the medical report," the police officer added.