At Friend's Birthday Party, Kolkata Woman Raped After Everyone Slept: Police

The incident took place at Jadavpur in the south Kolkata on Sunday, a police officer investigating the case said.

Kolkata | | Updated: March 28, 2018 23:03 IST
According to the complaint, the accused had forced himself on the woman despite her resistance.

Kolkata:  One woman was allegedly raped at a friend's birthday party in the city and the accused has been arrested, police said today.

The incident took place at Jadavpur in the south Kolkata on Sunday and the woman, a resident of Beliaghata in the eastern part of the city, had stayed back at her friend's place in the night, a police officer investigating the case, said.

As per the woman's complaints lodged at Beliaghata and Jadavpur police stations, she was raped by the accused towards the end of the night when everybody were either sleeping or were intoxicated.

According to the complaint, the accused had arrived at the party late and had forced himself on the woman despite her resistance, the officer said adding the police have collected evidence from the spot and were talking to those present at the party.

"We have arrested the accused and waiting for the medical report," the police officer added.

Kolkata rapeCrime

