Promised 60% Profit From Gold Trading, Kerala Man Defrauded Of Rs 95 Lakh

The Cyber Crime Police in Kerala's Malappuram arrested two key suspects in a Rs 95 lakh fraud case, where a school teacher was duped with promises of high returns through online gold trading.

Police said the accused contacted the teacher through WhatsApp, added him to a trading group and convinced him that he would receive 60 per cent of the profit from gold trading. Believing the offer, the victim transferred around Rs 95 lakh in multiple instalments to several bank accounts.

When the accused demanded more money, the victim realised it was a scam. He filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal, following which the Malappuram Cyber Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Officials traced the money trail to the bank account of Muhammad Aslam (20) and later identified his friend and accomplice Muhammad Afsal (20), an agent who rented out bank accounts to fraudsters.

Investigators said both the accused were part of a larger racket that regularly used rented accounts for cyber fraud. A team led by Cyber Crime Inspector Chitharanjan IC arrested them.

Police recovered 15 ATM cards, 15 cheque books, 11 passbooks and Rs 10,400 from the accused. They were sent to custody for 14 days. Search for other members of the network is underway.