Beheaded Body Of 17-Year-Old Girl Found In Jharkhand

The beheaded body of a 17-year-old girl was found in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Friday.

The victim was a resident of Dighi village within Sariyahat police station limits.

Her head was found a short distance away from the torso on Thursday, they said.

Sariyahat police station in-charge Rajendra Kumar said, "According to our preliminary investigation, it appears to be a planned murder. It might have been done by those who were very close to the victim. A post-mortem examination has been conducted."

The victim's father had lodged a complaint at the police station on November 4 and named two youths as suspects for allegedly running away with his daughter, he added.

