After Ruckus At 'Bengal Files' Trailer Launch, Cops Say Vivek Agnihotri Didn't Take Permission

Kolkata Police sources have told NDTV that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had not sought any administrative permission for public view of the trailer of The Bengal Files in Kolkata.

The attempt to screen the trailer without permission violated Section 3 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954 which governs the exhibition of cinema in the state, a senior police officer in Kolkata told NDTV.

"If he has taken required permission, he should at least show the media the documents," the officer said.

The response came after the Bollywood filmmaker claimed his trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files' at a five-star hotel in Kolkata was stopped on Saturday.

Visuals of policemen entering the venue had gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Mr Agnihotri was seen at Kalighat Temple offering prayers alongside Tushar Kanti Ghosh, the BJP's media incharge in Bengal.

"It has happened in front of you, camera captured, the trailer launch of a CBFC-approved movie was stopped, this is an anarchy, dictatorship... Police had come so that we could not show the movie, the police are being used in Bengal because of some people's political ambitions," Mr Agnihotri told reporters.

"The film talks about demography change, and they don't want to show it because the state itself empowers demography change. I cannot be silenced," he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress's spokesperson said Mr Agnihotri's allegation is baseless.

"What the videomaker has said is totally baseless. If he has guts, first make 'Gujarat Files' on the Godhra riots, then go to Manipur, make 'Manipur Files'. Go to UP - Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, and make 'UP Files'. He is planted by a political force," Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said.

"He made 'Kashmir Files' and now he is blaming West Bengal, distorting facts, and maligning West Bengal. He is doing his job assigned by the BJP," Mr Ghosh added.

An ITC Royal Bengal spokesperson said it extended full cooperation and all relevant information has been shared with the authorities who are investigating the matter.

'The Bengal Files' says it depicts the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings - also known as Direct Action Day - and how communal violence in the state shaped India's path to Partition and Independence.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Saswata Chatterjee, among others. The film is set to release on September 5 and is part of Mr Agnihotri's Files trilogy.