After Resounding Tripura Victory, BJP Eyes Bengal

Following the BJP's historic win in the Tripura assembly elections, the party's West Bengal unit on Saturday said this will surely impact state politics and predicted a "sea change" in Bengal's political scenario in six months."It is the people who have brought about the change in Tripura. They will bring about the change in Bengal too. We are trying to build our party organisation here as per their hopes and aspirations. We have full support from our national leadership. I think there will be a sea change in Bengal within six months," state Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh said here.He also attacked Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for her statement earlier that she would be happy if the CPI-M wins the Tripura elections."It is true that the CPI-M has lost in Tripura. But I am sure Mamata Banerjee is more grieved than they are, with the result," Mr Ghosh said."This is the tragedy of Bengal politics. The Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress -- who caused a great loss to Bengal over the years -- joined hands here in the last Assembly elections but the people rejected them. However, Banerjee is providing them oxygen. She is trying to save the CPI-M. But her attempts will be of no avail," he said.Echoing Mr Ghosh, Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy, who earlier left the ruling party, said the Tripura results will have an impact on Bengal politics and took a swipe at Ms Banerjee for supporting the CPI-M."The political party that got just two per cent vote last year in Tripura has come up to a position to form the government there. I am sure this result will impact Bengal too," Mr Roy said."Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would be happy if the CPI-M wins in Tripura. So I think she should take some responsibility for CPI-M's defeat," he added.However, ruling Trinamool Congress termed the election result in Tripura as "more of a defeat of CPI-M's pride than a victory of BJP's organisational strength" and claimed the results will have no impact in Bengal."This is CPI-M's defeat. The anger of the people of Tripura towards the CPI-M has been reflected through ballot.But those who are celebrating BJP's success in Tripura do not need to be too enthusiastic about it in Bengal," Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said.He also blamed the CPI-M for not trying to stop the BJP in Tripura. "The CPI-M has been silent on the way the BJP used their resource and force in Tripura. They never realised that to fight the BJP they would need the support of all anti-BJP forces," he added.The BJP and ally IPFT were ahead in 39 of the 59 Assembly seats in Tripura and look set to form the government.

