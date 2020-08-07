42-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In Bengal's Howrah Over Papaya Tree: Police

Search is on for the accused and they will be arrested soon, police said (Representational)

A 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened late on Wednesday night in the Jagatballavpur police station area, they said.

Amid a brawl among family members over cutting a papaya tree, Adhir Ray was beaten on his head with a stick, police said.

He lost consciousness and collapsed on the spot. When taken to the block healthcare centre, doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that Adhir Ray was their worker, and those who allegedly thrashed him were from BJP.

A senior police officer said the enmity between the two sides goes back years.

A case has been registered and police have started investigating the matter, she said. Search is on for the accused and they will be arrested soon, she added.

