4 More Arrested In Connection With Death Of Jadavpur University Student

The student allegedly fell from the 2nd-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11:45 pm on Wednesday

The Kolkata Police arrested four more persons in connection with its probe into the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University, a senior officer said today.

Three former students of the university are among the four arrested on Tuesday night during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police, he said.

With these arrests, the Kolkata Police has arrested a total of seven people in the case.

"We arrested them last night after they gave incoherent replies to our officers during questioning. It seems that they were actively involved in the death of the student. We will produce them in a court later in the day," the officer told Press Trust of India.

Earlier, the police had arrested three students of Jadavpur University for their alleged involvement in ragging the 18-year-old undergraduate student who died last week after falling from the balcony of a hostel.

The city police have taken cognisance of Jadavpur University students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest that there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the student.

He was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours).

He allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11:45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)