19-Year-Old Man Kills Father With Screw Driver Over Money In Kolkata: Police

According to police, the man, killed by his son, died in a hospital. (Representational)

A 19-year-old boy allegedly murdered his father by attacking him with a screw driver in Kolkata, as the father could not meet his frequent monetary demands, the police said on Saturday.

Rahmat Ali died at the state-run National Medical College Hospital after he was severely injured on Saturday.

According to police and eye-witnesses, Imran got enraged and assaulted his his father, a car driver, around 8.30 p.m. on Friday as he could not give him the money.

Rahmat Ali collapsed and the family members and neighbours took him to the hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Imran has been arrested and has been charged for murder.

According to the complaint, Imran killed his father as he failed to meet his son's demand.