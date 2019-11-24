16-Year-Old Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Pond In Kolkata

The police found a suicide note and a phone near the girl's body. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in Kolkata's Tollygunje area on Saturday, the police said.

The police said that the girl was seen walking around the pond. She jumped into the pond on Friday night.

The girl was a student of a reputed English-medium school in Kolkata, the police said.

The police and disaster management personnel recovered the body at 10 pm. A mobile phone and a suicide note were found near the body.

The handwriting on the note is being examined, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.