Women's Panel Writes To Cops Over Video That Targets Expelled Kerala Nun

Sister Lucy has claimed she is being targeted for protesting against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal

A video posted by a Catholic priest that allegedly sought to damage the reputation of Sister Lucy Kalapura, a nun expelled from her congregation on disciplinary grounds, is the subject of a letter written by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to the Kerala Police Chief. Father Noble, who posted the video on social media, has been booked for insulting the modesty of women and defamation.

The video contained visuals of the nun escorting two men into the convent, with commentary that allegedly maligned her character. Sister Lucy later clarified the two men were journalists who had come seeking details for a story.

"We will adopt a zero tolerance attitude in such cases and request immediate action against culprits. We will not accept people holding respectable positions misusing their authority for wrongful actions," Rekha Sharma, the NCW Chairperson, wrote in the letter.

Sister Lucy, who was expelled earlier this month amid controversy over the alleged rape of another nun, has appealed before the Catholic Church in Rome. Now in her fifties, she lives in Wayanad district, and has claimed she is being targeted for participating in protests against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The bishop is now out on bail, and the case against him is being heard in a Kottayam court.

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation has maintained Sister Lucy was expelled on disciplinary grounds that included the purchase of a car, publishing books, violating the dress code and being involved in financial deals.

She has been relieved of all services as a nun by the congregation.

"I'm very afraid... they are killing me little by little, trying to take away all my happiness," Sister Lucy told NDTV earlier, "My colleagues in the convent keep smiling, talking among themselves. They have completely isolated me. They don't even ask me to join them to eat or anything. I have come to terms with it, but it's still very hard."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.