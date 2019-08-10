With Ropes, Belt, Pregnant Woman Carried Across River In Flood-Hit Kerala

Kerala floods: The pregnant woman is seen holding on to a rope as she is pulled towards safety

A pregnant woman who was living in a house on the banks of a river in Kerala's flood-hit Attappadi district was carried across the river in a rope by rescue personnel today.

In a video, the pregnant woman is seen holding on to a rope as she is pulled towards safety, her body fasted to a hanging belt suspended over the strong currents of the muddy Bhavani river below.

The eight-month pregnant woman, Lavanya, lives with her husband and their one-and-a-half year old child in the house now under floodwaters.

She said her husband had also undergone a surgery for an illness recently.

Rescuers of the Kerala Fire Force and the state police pulled her towards the other side of the river, from where she was sent to a hospital for a medical check-up.

Videos of dramatic rescue have been coming out of Kerala, as rescue personnel from the military, the state administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fanned out across the southern state to save people from rising floodwaters.

A newborn was rescued by the Army today morning. In visuals, a soldier is seen holding the baby wrapped in waterproof cloth, while another puts an umbrella over them.

At least 42 people have died in the floods in Kerala since Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with officials of the State Disaster Management Authority at their control room to oversee coordination of relief and rescue operations. The Central Water Commission said the water level in some rivers has risen to a dangerous point. Heavy rainfall has been forecast from August 15.

The Kerala Chief Minister's office today said 1,111 flood relief camps are operating across the state. "These camps now host 124464 persons from 34386 families. Kozhikode has the most number of camps - 218," it said.

An entire cluster of homes of plantation workers at a tea estate in Wayanad was swept away by a landslide on Thursday evening. Some 40 people are still trapped under the debris, officials said.

The rescuers are finding it difficult to navigate around the debris due to multiple low-intensity landslides in Wayanad, official said, adding this area has not seen a landslide in 20 years.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.