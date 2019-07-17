Weather Department Issues Red Alert In Parts Of Kerala For July 18

On July 19, a red alert will be in effect in Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala in the coming days.

The weather forecasting agency on Tuesday issued a red alert in Idukki and Malappuram districts for July 18.

On July 19, a red alert will be in effect in various districts like Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, IMD said.

Moreover, it also predicted heavy rainfall in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram on July 20.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the period owing to bad weather conditions, the agency added.

