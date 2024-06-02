Upset Over Missing Cat, Kerala Man Attacks 79-Year-Old Grandfather: Cops

A 79-year-old man was allegedly hacked and injured by his grandson following a dispute over the missing of a pet cat in Edakkulam in Thrissur, police said on Sunday.

The elderly man suffered injuries on his head, hands and legs during the attack and he is recovering at the government medical college now, they said.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday night and the condition of Kesavan is stable as of now.

According to the statement of the grandfather, there was an argument between him and his grandson Sreekumar, who is in his late 20s, over the missing of their pet cat. In a fit of anger, Sreekumar allegedly hacked his grandfather with a weapon.

The accused himself rushed the injured grandfather to the hospital, from where police took him into custody.

He was suspected to be under the influence of liquor, police added.

