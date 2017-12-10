Tamil Nadu Pilgrim Dies While Waiting In Queue At Sabarimala

A 42-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu collapsed and died while waiting in a queue for 'darshan' at the famed hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala today, police said.The devotee Balu, hailing from Madurai, complained of uneasiness while standing in the queue at around 5 am, police said adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertanied.Though he was rushed to the hospital, he passed away, they said.There has been a heavy rush of pilgrims since the past few days at Sabarimala with reports that people have to wait for at least 16 hours to get 'darshan' of presiding deity.