Seawater Recedes In Kozhikode Beach In Kerala, Locals Panic

Seawater receded from Nainamvalappu beach in Kozhikode on Saturday evening creating panic among locals.

The district administration, however, said that there is no tsunami warning as of now.

District Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy issued a warning to the locals asking them not to venture into the sea bed.

"The seawater receded around 30 metres in the evening. Later, it gradually receded to around 50-70 metres. However, since it is night time, we cannot measure the distance as of now," Reddy told PTI.

He said the locals have claimed that it happens once a year.

