Schools Closed, 10 Trains Cancelled In Kerala After Heavy Rain

Four teams of the Kerala fire and rescue services have been helping in relief work.

Heavy rains in Kerala's Ernakulam district has crippled daily life.

As many as 10 trains in Kottayam-Ettumanur section have been cancelled and the district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Kerala.

The weather department has also issued warning of "heavy to very heavy rain" in several parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharasthra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka among other states for the next couple of days.

Parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand received rainfall on Tuesday.

In Gujarat, train services were affected at Kanalus Junction in the Rajkot Division of Western railway after railway tracks in the route were submerged under water due to heavy rain in the region.

In Maharashtra's Pune, Khadakwasla dam overflew following heavy rains in the region, it has released around 28000 cusecs of water in two days.

The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh.