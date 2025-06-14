Red Alert In 5 Kerala Districts, Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Likely

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala's five districts.

An orange alert is in effect for six districts, indicating potential for significant rainfall.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted from June 14 to 17 across various regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala's Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts over the next 24 hours.

An orange alert has been sounded for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, while Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram remain under a yellow alert.

"Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) with isolated Extremely Heavy (>20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Kerala from 14th to 17th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 18th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Lakshadweep on 14th & 15th June 2025," said the IMD release.

The southwest monsoon has become active again after a brief halt of nearly two weeks, with rains lashing out in several parts of Karnataka in the early hours on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for Karnataka, predicting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17.

The Hubballi area in the Dharwad district of Karnataka witnessed torrential rainfall early on Thursday, which caused massive waterlogging in several parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village.

According to the weather department, rainfall will remain widespread in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17. Meanwhile, rainfall will be "fairly widespread" in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 before turning "widespread" for the next three days.

In coastal Karnataka districts, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts."

