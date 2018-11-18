Protesters Block Kerala Highway As BJP Calls It Day Of Sabarimala Protest

Sabarimala protests: The BJP called for a "protest day" after the arrest of party leader K Surendran

The BJP in Kerala has called for a "protest day" today after a party leader was arrested for trying to reach the Sabarimala temple despite the police stopping him.

Protesters from the BJP blocked roads and highways in many parts of the state. About 150 BJP workers blocked the centre of the town of Thiruvalla, 90 km from Sabarimala.

Kerala BJP's general secretary K Surendran was detained last evening at the Nilakkal base camp after he was stopped from heading to the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa. Police blocked him and his party workers and asked them to return. When he refused, he was taken away as a "preventive measure" by the police. Protesters had gathered outside the police station where Mr Surendran and others were taken.

His was later arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Mr Surendran alleged that he was assaulted by police, not given water, food and medicines. He called his arrest politically motivated and a retaliatory action by the Left government.

Kerala had observed a 12-hour shutdown yesterday against the arrest of a right-wing leader. KP Sasikala, the state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, was for trying to create law and order problems, police said.



The Sabarimala temple had opened on Friday for the third time in a month for the two-month long pilgrim season.

Three leaders from the opposition Congress will reach Pamba for checking the facilities provided for Sabarimala devotees.

