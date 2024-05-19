Red Alert Issued In 4 Kerala Districts Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

The IMD has issued a Yellow alert in all other districts of Kerala except Kannur and Kozhikode.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts till May 20.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts are placed under orange alert for the next few days.

The IMD has issued a Yellow alert in all other districts of Kerala except Kannur and Kozhikode.

A red alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours while an Orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm) while a yellow alert means 6- 11 cm rains.

The weather department has warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till further notice due to the strong winds and rough sea conditions.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high tidal waves on Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coasts on Sunday. The agency said that waves measuring 0.4 metre to 1.2 metres are likely to occur on the Kerala coast and can lead to sea incursions.

The IMD in its alert also warned of the likelihood of thunderstorms with gusty winds that could touch a speed of 30-40 kmph in some places of the state between Sunday to May 22.

In the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, several homes in low-lying areas are inundated with water in the heavy rains on Sunday morning.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)