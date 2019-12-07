Rahul Gandhi Bonds With Locals Over Tea In His Kerala Constituency

Rahul Gandhi is touring his parliamentary constituency Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is touring his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, took out some time off from his busy schedule to sip tea at a stall on Friday.

Accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi was seen chatting with a group of people at the tea stall.

Earlier today, the former Congress president addressed a rally where he was helped by a student to translate his speech in Malayalam.

At the rally, he said that that there is an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country and it has become a fashion to make people fight with each other.

"There is an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country. It is a fashion to make people of our country fight with each other. But the country will not succeed if it is divided. The country will not succeed if we divide it on the lines of caste, religion, and language," said Mr Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also inaugurated a newly-constructed block at Vakeri High School.