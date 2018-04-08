Prostitution Goes Hi-Tech In Kerala With Smartphones, Messaging Apps, Finds Study

The study, conducted by the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) in association with a number of NGOs, has found that those engaged in this profession solicit business through WhatsApp and use the messaging app to coordinate their meeting places.
Speaking to news agency IANS, KSACS Project Director R Ramesh said, "We constantly engage in working among these people and give them regular medical check up for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases."
He said a majority of the women in this profession come from poor families and make up the primary category. But there are others who are apart of this profession because of other reasons and make up for the second and third category.
(With inputs from IANS)