Pregnant Kerala Woman Kicked In Stomach Lost Baby, 7 CPM Supporters Arrested

On January 28, the seven men allegedly barged into Josana Sibby's house and thrashed her husband over a land dispute. When Ms Sibby, four months pregnant, tried to shield her husband and stop the attackers, they allegedly kicked her in the stomach.
The 28-year-old started bleeding and was taken to hospital, where she was forced to have an abortion. She also has a five-year-old son.
The police say the attack was the result of a dispute between neighbours over land.
The woman had called the police 15 minutes before the attack and asked for help.
On February 2, the family filed a complaint over the assault on the woman.
The CPM has denied that it is connected to the incident in any way.