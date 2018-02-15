Pregnant Kerala Woman Kicked In Stomach Lost Baby, 7 CPM Supporters Arrested

On January 28, the seven men allegedly barged into Josana Sibby's house and thrashed her husband over a land dispute.

Kerala | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2018 12:20 IST
The woman, who was bleeding after the assault, was forced to have an abortion

Kozhikode:  A pregnant woman lost her baby after she was kicked in the stomach allegedly by Left activists last month in Kerala's Kozhikode. Seven pro-Left activists have been arrested, including a local leader of the state's ruling CPM.

On January 28, the seven men allegedly barged into Josana Sibby's house and thrashed her husband over a land dispute. When Ms Sibby, four months pregnant, tried to shield her husband and stop the attackers, they allegedly kicked her in the stomach.

The 28-year-old started bleeding and was taken to hospital, where she was forced to have an abortion. She also has a five-year-old son.

The police say the attack was the result of a dispute between neighbours over land.

The woman had called the police 15 minutes before the attack and asked for help.

On February 2, the family filed a complaint over the assault on the woman.

The family has alleged pressure to withdraw the case. According to the woman, an activist threatened to chop off her husband's legs.

The CPM has denied that it is connected to the incident in any way.
 

