Pregnant Woman, Who Recovered From COVID-19, Delivers Healthy Baby In Kerala

Amid the growing number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country, a good news was reported from Kerala. A pregnant woman who recovered from coronavirus just five days ago gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Kerala's Kannur district on Saturday.

The woman, from Kasaragod, was admitted to the isolation ward on March 27 and tested double negative on April 7. However, she was not discharged since she was nearing her delivery date.

The doctors delivered the baby wearing personal protection equipment (PPEs) and the samples of the baby have been sent for testing, reports news agency PTI.

Kasargod is one of the worst affected districts in Kerala and has been identified as a coronavirus hotspot.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who shared the news at a press meet on Saturday, said, "The mother and child are safe and healthy. Congratulations to them, the doctors, and the health workers who treated them."

Mr Vijayan also spoke about the recommendations made by him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The current restrictions in places identified as COVID-19 hotspots should continue till April 30 but when it comes to other places (non-hotspot districts), we have asked for the state governments to be given permission to announce relaxations as per the local requirements," he said.

10 people have tested positive in the state, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 374 on Saturday. However, as many as 19 coronavirus infected patients tested negative. Around 143 people have recovered in the state as of today.

Expressing concern on the plight of the migrant workers in Kerala the Chief Minister said, "There are 3,85,000 migrant labourers in Kerala who want to go back to their respective native places. The state government has requested the centre to arrange special non-stop trains for them after April 14 which would enable them to go back to their homes."

"The state has also requested that they are given financial assistance for the next three months through Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism, since they have no access to livelihood," he added.

Voicing concerns about people from the state who are stranded in countries across the globe, Mr Vijayan called for a co-ordination of Indian embassies in countries where expats have been affected, thereby seeking one time allowance for those who have registered with welfare board or are stranded there on visiting visa without any means to return.

However, the Pinarayi Vijayan said these are our recommendations and the final implementation will depend upon the centre's final decision.